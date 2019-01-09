Ticker
Videos: Beilein Provides Update On Livers, Talks 15-0 Start & Illinois Game

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Hk4js8pfj90nrprsphky
Michigan is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in college basketball, along with Houston and Virginia.
Michigan Basketball Twiter Account

Michigan will hit the road tomorrow for Illinois, hoping to improve to 16-0 and in the process, tie the best start in school history.

However, head coach John Beilein and his players weren't interested in talking about records or accomplishments this afternoon, but instead simply what they need to do to get better each day.

Head coach John Beilein


Junior point guard Zavier Simpson


Junior center Jon Teske


{{ article.author_name }}