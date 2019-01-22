Videos: Beilein, Players Recap Buzzer-Beating Win Over Minnesota
Michigan head coach John Beilein, Minnesota head man Richard Pitino and three Wolverine players recap tonight's thrilling buzzer-beating victory over the Gophers.
Michigan head coach John Beilein
Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews
Junior center Jon Teske
