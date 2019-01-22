Ticker
Videos: Beilein, Players Recap Buzzer-Beating Win Over Minnesota

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Staff Writers
C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
V310gsk7eeqqihbvuoeu
Michigan next travels to Indiana on Friday night at 6:30.
Michigan head coach John Beilein, Minnesota head man Richard Pitino and three Wolverine players recap tonight's thrilling buzzer-beating victory over the Gophers.

Michigan head coach John Beilein

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews


Junior center Jon Teske


