Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Poole Discuss Defensive Collapse At Iowa
Michigan head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole met with the media this afternoon to discuss what went wrong at Iowa on Friday night.
The trio talked about the defense's breakdown, while also analyzing the shooting slump the team has been mired in.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
