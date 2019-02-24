Michigan Basketball Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Teske Discuss Loss To MSU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
John Beilein and Tom Izzo — along with freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and junior center Jon Teske — all met with the media after today's game to discuss this afternoon's 77-70 loss to MSU.
Head coach John Beilein
MSU head coach Tom Izzo
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Junior center Jon Teske
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook