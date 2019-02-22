Videos: Beilein, Brazdeikis, Teske Talk MSU, What The Rivalry Means To Them
Head coach John Beilein, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and junior center Jon Teske all met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss Sunday's monstrous showdown with the Michigan State Spartans.
The trio discussed several topics, including the challenges MSU will present, the 1989 U-M National Title team being back in town, and the intensity surrounding this rivalry.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis
Junior center Jon Teske
