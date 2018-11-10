Videos: Beilein Gives Heartfelt Address To The Crowd Prior To Tonight's Win
Michigan beat Holy Cross, 56-37, tonight at Crisler Center, but the story of the evening may have been occurred before the game.
A touching tribute to head coach John Beilein was shown on the big screen prior to the contest, in which several former Wolverine greats congratulated the head man on winning his 800th game this past Tuesday.
Both the tribute video and Beilein's (who didn't know about it) response are directly below:
Listen to Wolverine great's messages to head coach John Beilein for accomplishing 800 career wins!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 11, 2018
(Warning: you may need a tissue for this one ...)#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/QIqUjbAhSL
Head coach John Beilein prior to the game:
Beilein after the win:
Freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis after the win:
Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews after the win:
