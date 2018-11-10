Michigan beat Holy Cross, 56-37, tonight at Crisler Center, but the story of the evening may have been occurred before the game.

A touching tribute to head coach John Beilein was shown on the big screen prior to the contest, in which several former Wolverine greats congratulated the head man on winning his 800th game this past Tuesday.

Both the tribute video and Beilein's (who didn't know about it) response are directly below: