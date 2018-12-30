Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Head coach John Beilein was pleased with the way his team pulled away from Binghamton in the second half today, en route to a 74-52 victory.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Jordan Poole also discussed the club's impressive performance from behind the arc (11-of-18).