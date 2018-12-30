Ticker
Videos: Beilein Happy With Second Half Effort; Poole Talks 3-Point Barrage

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Jordan Poole connected on six of his 10 threes this afternoon against Binghamton.

Head coach John Beilein was pleased with the way his team pulled away from Binghamton in the second half today, en route to a 74-52 victory.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Jordan Poole also discussed the club's impressive performance from behind the arc (11-of-18).

Head coach John Beilein


Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers and sophomore guard Jordan Poole



