Video: Beilein Previews Minnesota, DeJulius Reflects On His Extended Action
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Head coach John Beilein explained what makes Minnesota so dangerous this afternoon at Crisler Center, while freshman guard David DeJulius reflected on his extended run this past weekend against Maryland.
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers also gave his take on what has led to the team's recent free throw success, specifically from junior guard Zavier Simpson.
We have their videos below:
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman guard David DeJulius
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook