{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 14:56:54 -0600') }} basketball

Video: Beilein, Players Talk Offensive Struggles, Tomorrow's Indiana Game

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan won, 75-63, during its last trip to Indiana in February of 2017.
Lon Horwedel

Michigan head coach John Beilein, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and junior center Jon Teske all met with the media this afternoon to discuss the team's recent offensive struggles, as well as tomorrow night's road test at Indiana.

Each person gave their take on what has caused the poor shooting displays the last two games, and what needs to happen to break out of it.

Head coach John Beilein


Sophomore guard Jordan Poole


Junior center Jon Teske


---

{{ article.author_name }}