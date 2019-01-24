Video: Beilein, Players Talk Offensive Struggles, Tomorrow's Indiana Game
Michigan head coach John Beilein, sophomore guard Jordan Poole and junior center Jon Teske all met with the media this afternoon to discuss the team's recent offensive struggles, as well as tomorrow night's road test at Indiana.
Each person gave their take on what has caused the poor shooting displays the last two games, and what needs to happen to break out of it.
Head coach John Beilein
Sophomore guard Jordan Poole
Junior center Jon Teske
