Michigan has just three non-conference games left — Western Michigan, Air Force and Binghamton — before resuming Big Ten action against Penn State on Jan. 3.

Head coach John Beilein and freshman forward Brandon Johns met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss the team's 10-0 start, as well as the difficulties of balancing school and athletics during finals week.