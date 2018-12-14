Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-14 13:01:26 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: John Beilein, Brandon Johns Preview WMU, Discuss U-M's 10-0 Start

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

F7rrmqjqt843vpkpi4ru
Michigan hasn't lost a regular-season game since it fell at Northwestern last year on Feb. 6.
Michigan Alumni Twitter Account

Michigan has just three non-conference games left — Western Michigan, Air Force and Binghamton — before resuming Big Ten action against Penn State on Jan. 3.

Head coach John Beilein and freshman forward Brandon Johns met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss the team's 10-0 start, as well as the difficulties of balancing school and athletics during finals week.

Head coach John Beilein


Freshman forward Brandon Johns


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}