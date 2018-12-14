Videos: John Beilein, Brandon Johns Preview WMU, Discuss U-M's 10-0 Start
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!
Michigan has just three non-conference games left — Western Michigan, Air Force and Binghamton — before resuming Big Ten action against Penn State on Jan. 3.
Head coach John Beilein and freshman forward Brandon Johns met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss the team's 10-0 start, as well as the difficulties of balancing school and athletics during finals week.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Brandon Johns
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook