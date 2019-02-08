Video: Beilein, Johns Discuss Tomorrow's Monstrous Showdown With Wisconsin
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan head coach John Beilein and freshman forward Brandon Johns both met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss tomorrow's monstrous showdown with the 17-6 (9-3 in league play) Wisconsin Badgers.
Beilein and Johns each talked about the lessons they learned from Michigan's loss to UW on Jan. 19, as well as what they need to do better this time around to secure the victory.
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman forward Brandon Johns
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook