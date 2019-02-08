Michigan head coach John Beilein and freshman forward Brandon Johns both met with the media this afternoon at Crisler Center to discuss tomorrow's monstrous showdown with the 17-6 (9-3 in league play) Wisconsin Badgers.

Beilein and Johns each talked about the lessons they learned from Michigan's loss to UW on Jan. 19, as well as what they need to do better this time around to secure the victory.