Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Head coach John Beilein, freshman guard David DeJulius and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers all met with the media this afternoon at Crisler to preview this weekend's matchup with Air Force.

The trio talked about how the attention to detail needs to be better after last Saturday's eight-point win over Western Michigan, and several other topics below: