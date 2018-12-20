Videos: Beilein, Livers Discuss Team's Defensive Intensity In Recent Games
Head coach John Beilein, freshman guard David DeJulius and sophomore forward Isaiah Livers all met with the media this afternoon at Crisler to preview this weekend's matchup with Air Force.
The trio talked about how the attention to detail needs to be better after last Saturday's eight-point win over Western Michigan, and several other topics below:
Head coach John Beilein
Freshman guard David DeJulius
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers
