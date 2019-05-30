Videos: Harbaugh, Jimmy King, Players Speak At Juwan Howard's Presser
Plenty of big names were in attendance for Juwan Howard's introductory press conference as Michigan's head coach today at Crisler Center, including football coach Jim Harbaugh, Fab Five member Jimmy King and many more.
We spoke with as many of them as possible, and have a compilation of their videos below:
Head football coach Jim Harbaugh
Fab Five member Jimmy King
Junior forward Isaiah Livers
Former U-M center Tim McCormick
Former U-M center Terry Mills
Sophomore forward Adrien Nunez
Senior center Jon Teske
