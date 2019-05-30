News More News
Videos: Harbaugh, Jimmy King, Players Speak At Juwan Howard's Presser

Austin Fox, Andrew Hussey and Chris Balas
Staff Writers
Plenty of big names were in attendance for Juwan Howard's introductory press conference as Michigan's head coach today at Crisler Center, including football coach Jim Harbaugh, Fab Five member Jimmy King and many more.

We spoke with as many of them as possible, and have a compilation of their videos below:

Head football coach Jim Harbaugh

Fab Five member Jimmy King


Junior forward Isaiah Livers

Former U-M center Tim McCormick

Former U-M center Terry Mills

Sophomore forward Adrien Nunez

Senior center Jon Teske

