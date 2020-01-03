Michigan Wolverines basketball heads to East Lansing Sunday afternoon to take on rival Michigan State. Head coach Juwan Howard, senior center Jon Teske and sophomore guard David DeJulius previewed the matchup and talked about the rivalry this afternoon.

