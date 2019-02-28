Videos: Matthews Honored On Senior Night, Castleton Talks Breakout Game
Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews was honored on Senior Night prior to this evening's blowout win of Nebraska, and addressed the Crisler Center crowd after it.
We have videos of the festivities, along with postgame reactions from head coach John Beilein and several of the players (including freshman center Colin Castleton, who enjoyed a career evening).
Charles Matthews Honored on Senior Night
Matthews Addresses the Crowd
Head coach John Beilein
Nebraska head coach Tim Miles
Freshman center Colin Castleton
Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers
Junior center Jon Teske
