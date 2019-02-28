Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 21:25:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Matthews Honored On Senior Night, Castleton Talks Breakout Game

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Andrew Hussey
Staff Writers
Michigan's next game is Sunday at 3:45 at Maryland.

Redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews was honored on Senior Night prior to this evening's blowout win of Nebraska, and addressed the Crisler Center crowd after it.

We have videos of the festivities, along with postgame reactions from head coach John Beilein and several of the players (including freshman center Colin Castleton, who enjoyed a career evening).

Charles Matthews Honored on Senior Night

Matthews Addresses the Crowd

Head coach John Beilein

Nebraska head coach Tim Miles

Freshman center Colin Castleton

Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers

Junior center Jon Teske

---

