Videos: Zeb Jackson Talks Tonight's Playoff Win, Excitement To Get To U-M
Class of 2020 Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley Country Day four-star point guard Zeb Jackson helped lead his Hawks to a 58-48 victory over Columbus Grove this evening in a semifinal Ohio playoff battle that took place at Bowling Green University.
Jackson posted 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting, with the majority of his points coming on drives to the hoop.
Fifteen of his 25 came in the second half, and the junior guard took the game over midway through the fourth quarter to help his Hawks squad pull away.
He spoke not only about the win afterward, but also about his excitement to eventually get to Michigan and his thoughts on this year's Wolverine team.
Zeb Jackson
Jackson and his head coach, Robert Conover
Columbus Grove head coach Chris Sautter on Jackson
---
