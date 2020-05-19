Juwan Howard's Michigan Wolverines basketball team was supposed to play Kentucky in London this December. Instead, the game has been postponed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

The Wolverines' last matchup with Kentucky came in the 2014 Elite Eight, when guard Aaron Harrison hit a game-winning three-pointer with 2.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats a 75-72 victory and send them to the Final Four.

UK leads the all-time series, 5-2, with one of Michigan's two victories occurring in the 1993 Final Four in New Orleans, when current head coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines took down the Wildcats, 81-78.

"When the idea of playing Kentucky came up, we knew it would be an exciting opportunity, not only for ourselves, but for our fans as well," Howard said in December. "What a unique three-game series. First, we get to showcase collegiate basketball overseas in London before playing that traditional home-and-home series in front of two of the nation's best basketball environments.

"We cannot wait."

Instead, the trip to London will come second.

The trip to Europe will mark Michigan's fifth time playing outside the United States, with the four previous occurrences being the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas this year and in 2015, the Puerto Rico Holiday Classic in 1997-98, the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands in 2002-03 and the Puerto Rico Tip-Off in 2013-14.