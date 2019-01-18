After starting off the season 17-0 for the first time in program history, Michigan faces one of its toughest tests of the season Saturday.

With its undefeated record on the line, the Wolverines travel to Wisconsin to face the Badgers who are 11-6 this season and 3-3 in the Big Ten. The game tips off at 12 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

The Badgers come into Saturday’s contest reeling, having lost four out of their five last games. In their last two games, Wisconsin fell to Purdue 84-80 in overtime and to Maryland 64-60.

Wisconsin’s defense will challenge Michigan’s offense as the Badgers adjusted defensive efficiency of 92.0 is the 14th best in the country. This is the best defense Michigan has faced since North Carolina, who has the 11th best defense in college basketball according to adjusted defensive efficiency. Opponents have an effective field goal 46.4 percent against the Badgers, which is the 32nd best defensive mark in the country.

On offense, Wisconsin has the 31st best offense according to adjusted offensive efficiency. The Badgers have an effective field goal percentage of 55.3 percent, which is the 29th best in college basketball. Wisconsin does not turn over the basketball as the Badgers turnover percentage of 14.2, which is the fifth lowest in the country. One area where Wisconsin struggles is at the free throw line where the Badgers are shooting 66.2 percent, which is 294th worst mark in the nation.

Fifth-year senior forward Ethan Happ remains the hub of Wisconsin’s offense, averaging a team-high 19.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. His defensive rebounding percentage of 28.4 is ranked No. 21 in the country. The percentage of possessions that Happ uses is 35.2, which is the seventh-highest mark in college basketball, while he also is great at dishing out assists. His assist rate of 34.8 is the 32nd best in the nation.

One area where Happ struggles is from the free throw line where he is shooting 49.3 percent.

Wisconsin’s offense is one of the best in the country at shooting from three. With a three-point percentage of 39.1, the Badgers have the 19th best mark from downtown in the country. Wisconsin’s best three-point shooters are sophomore guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison. Trice is shooting 45.6 percent from three, which is 79th in the country, while Davison is shooting 43.8 percent from three, which is 131st. Trice is averaging 14.4 points per game and Davison is averaging 10.5 points per game.

Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers has developed into a key player for Wisconsin this season. His turnover rate of 10.0 is the 93rd best in the country and his block percentage of 9.0 is the 46th best in the country.