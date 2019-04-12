James Earl Jones didn’t bolt from the University of Michigan after two years to supply an iconic, sonorous voiceover for a heavy breather in a black mask and cape.

He didn’t walk away after a year, waving goodbye and tentatively wandering into a cornfield in pursuit of Shoeless Joe Jackson and friends.

If he had bolted early, the premed-turned-drama student might have elicited a shrug, if that. Aspiring actors don’t engender madness, in March or any other month.

College basketball players do, of course. That’s why hand-wringing and angst pervaded when Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Iggy Brazdeikis began their imperial march out the Crisler Center doors and toward pro careers.

Matthews, a redshirt junior swingman, Poole, a sophomore guard, and Brazdeikis, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year at forward, all declared for the NBA Draft. Under current rules, all of them can go through the process of checking out their potential draft status, even hire an agent, and still return to Michigan.

That appears unlikely in all three cases, for different reasons. The possible personnel losses will become a short-term blow for John Beilein’s program, taking it from top-five early projections in 2019-20 closer to the cusp of the top 25.

Fans don’t like that. Fans — deeply emotionally invested, and often financially invested, when it comes to ticket purchases and such — aren’t supposed to like it.

Doug Karsch, sports talk host on 97.1 The Ticket out of Detroit, has covered Michigan athletics for decades, including serving as the sideline reporter for U-M football. He knows better than most that they come and they go, Hobbs. They come and they go.

If they go wisely, he’s all for it, and dispassionately so.

Karsch noted: “If I’m a family friend and they ask me for my advice, my advice would be: ‘If your feedback is, you are almost guaranteed to go in the first round, fine. But if it’s anything but that, you should go back to Michigan.’”

He pointed out that over the past decade, no coach in the Big Ten has produced more first-round NBA Draft picks than Beilein. If a Wolverine harbors first-round potential, Beilein maximizes it.

From expected surefire first-rounders like Mitch McGary to stunners such as D.J. Wilson, Beilein has either kept them on track to pursue professional dreams or gotten them there, Karsch asserted.