Austin Davis stood before the Onsted basketball team a couple of weeks ago, stressing the importance of staying ready and never giving up. All eyes were on him, all ears accepting as gospel what the former Onsted star uttered. If you couldn’t believe him on this topic, who could you believe? Davis transformed this year from a Michigan roster afterthought for three seasons to an active contributor in what could have been his final campaign in maize and blue. On Senior Night Thursday against Nebraska, he didn’t hoist a framed jersey along with seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson, with whom he entered Michigan. Instead, Davis proudly looked on, a fifth-year promise tucked in his back pocket. He put a comforting arm around a weeping Teske. “That was a powerful moment,” Davis acknowledged. “Jon, X and I came in together, four years ago. We’ve made a ton of memories together. I couldn’t ask for two better guys to have shared these four years with. They’ve both had tremendous careers here and have left legacies that will be remembered forever.” Davis is leaving his own legacy. Don’t quit. Never give up. Fight back.

Newly minted redshirt junior Austin Davis has seen action in some crucial moments this season.

He’s done so well enough that delight dripped from head coach Juwan Howard’s voice when he announced Davis’ return for a fifth year, a day before senior night. “I gave him the news, and he was super excited,” Howard recalled. “Just to see the smile on his face … he gave me three hugs. He held me tight, too. That made me know, just from those hugs, that was the feeling of a guy who is really excited about coming back and being a student-athlete at the University of Michigan.” “I love Michigan,” Davis declared. This is an incredible place, an incredible university. My teammates are incredible people. Those in the basketball department are phenomenal individuals. I’m just fortunate I get to be around them for another year.” For much of this season, that return remained in doubt. When he stood before the seniors and juniors at his old high school and spoke of standing firm, the hugs-worthy word from Howard hadn’t arrived.



Onsted rests near the Irish Hills, some 40 minutes southwest of Ann Arbor. It hovers around 1,000 residents, depending upon the births of the month and breakaway moves to the big cities of Tecumseh and Adrian. So when an alum who calls Crisler Center home has something to say, locals listen. “We had lost a couple of games, so I asked him to speak,” noted Brad Maska, Onsted’s head coach. “He talked about trying to stay ready at any time.” Davis isn’t verbose, Maska noted. When he does weigh in, it’s worth a listen. “He talked about the brotherhood, and how there are going to be times when you have to stay the course and keep believing in what you can do, believe in your teammates, and believe that the opportunity will come if you continue to work hard,” Maska recalled. “That’s the mindset our kids took out of that. “It’s not easy. The road to success is not always an easy one, and if you just stay the course, you’ll find success at some point. He’s a perfect example of that.” For three years, many wondered if Davis was an example of a small-school kid whose dreams overreached his grasp, even at 6-10. He redshirted as a true freshman under John Beilein. He averaged 3.1 minutes per game his second year, and 3.7 last season. Beilein spoke of the practice flashes he showed, but it appeared the pace proved too fast and the stage too big. “There’s definitely been some discouraging times,” Davis admitted. “But my teammates have been extremely supportive. I’ve relied on them to keep my spirits up. They’ve gotten me through a lot. A lot of credit has to go to them, and my family as well.” Smiles abound on game day at the Davis household this year. Howard’s appreciation for a back-to-the-basket big man certainly didn’t hurt. But the fourth-year Wolverine has asserted himself in many ways. He scored eight with three rebounds in a home win over Iowa. He’s averaging 5.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and double-digit minutes, many of them with games hanging in the balance. And he’s coming back amid a flood of young talent in Howard’s first recruiting class.

Davis has soared at times in his fourth year at Michigan, earning him a fifth in the basketball program.