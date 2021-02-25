TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: A Pre-Banner Night

Get the banner ready. The Big Ten championship is coming to Ann Arbor. At this point, the conference can decide on whatever method it wants to determine a champion. Winning percentage? Check. Games back? Check. Best point guard hair? Double check. Juwan Howard’s team has it, and demonstrated so once again in resounding fashion Thursday night. The Wolverines took a halftime cliffhanger with Iowa and turned it into a silage slinger by a runaway John Deere in a 79-57 win over No. 9 Iowa. The Wolverines shot 55.6 percent in the second half, limited the Hawkeyes to 30 percent and left no doubt about any hoped-for upset back in Iowa City. The visitors were going nowhere — except home, empty handed. Warm up the tractor.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson out-dueled what many are calling the best player in the country.

Fran McCaffrey’s crew came in averaging 86.4 points per game. They left Crisler Center with 57, their lowest total of the year. The Wolverines frustrated them, muscled them, and out-hustled them in the pull-away second half. Along the way, freshman center Hunter Dickinson literally and figuratively busted the chops of the Hawkeye whom many consider the best player in the nation. Luka Garza put 16 points on the board, but these were no sweet 16. He went 6-for-19 from the field to get there, managing only four rebounds and turning the ball over twice. By comparison, Dickinson went 14 and eight on points and rebounds, shot 6-for-13, and posted a pair of blocks. He did all that in 23 foul-limited minutes, compared to Garza’s 34. When Dickinson had to hit the sidelines, fifth-year senior center Austin Davis, junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. and others pitched in to turn Garza’s night into a sideline towel-slammer. “Tonight was a battle,” Dickinson assured. “I’m still tired after that game. That’s why we all came to Michigan — to play in those kinds of games.” They came to play, all right. Days earlier, they’d bested the No. 4 team in the land and their arch rival in Columbus. That one felt like a Final Four showdown, and many called it an Instant Classic. This one started out more like an Instant Clang-It. Banging, gritty defense, missed shots and the tenderizing of heavyweight boxers feeling each other out. Center stage — the 6-11, 265-pound Iowa senior versus the 7-1, 255-pound Michigan freshman. Gentlemen, start your elbows. “He’s obviously a great player,” Dickinson said. “He’s probably going to be the Player of the Year in the Big Ten and in the country. He’s got great skill, and I just tried to do my best to hold my own against him.”

Senior Isaiah Livers and the Wolverines were flying high in the second half against the Hawkeyes.