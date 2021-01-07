TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: Expectations Soaring, Along With Michigan Basketball

Juwan Howard’s crew entered the season with optimists hoping Michigan could find the cusp of the Big Ten’s upper crust. Forget that. The Wolverines are looking to grab the whole pie, and nobody’s laughing at the notion. Howard’s 10-0 crew rocketed from unranked not long ago to No. 9 in the most recent coaches’ poll. Michigan basketball fans are suddenly giddier than a Pfizer stockholder, and less invested onlookers give the Wolverines their due. The Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz didn’t hold back, following U-M’s blistering 82-57 win over No. 16 Minnesota. It arrived via freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s career-high 28 points, Michigan’s hustle play end to end, and a lockdown defense that convinced another opposing coach. Katz noted: “Right now, Michigan is the best team in the Big Ten.” Gophers boss Richard Pitino pulled an anti-Izzo, noting his team might have played better but heaping generous praise on the opponent.

Senior forward Isaiah Livers was flying high — just like his team — in a Crisler Center rout of Minnesota.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“They were very, very good defensively,” Pitino said. “They were very physical defensively. They were taking us out of our stuff; they were pressuring the ball. So give them credit. They did a great job on us.” Any Big Ten contender these days becomes a national contender as well. That’s precisely what the Wolverines have turned into, although U-M radio play-by-play man Brian Boesch pumped the brakes (lightly, like in Michigan winter driving) on a U-M Final Four run. He said it’s not necessary to talk about that at this point, with so much season ahead and key tests to come. At the same time, he’s not downplaying what the Wolverines have going. “Believe me, I’m not trying to put out the fire right now,” Boesch cautioned. “This is a team that is really playing well. I’m not trying to dampen expectations, because I do believe they have that capability. But I don’t think it’s because, ‘Oh look, they’re 10-0.’ I think you need to look at the context in everything. What they’ve done so far is prove they are unquestionably a Big Ten contender. They are unquestionably an NCAA Tournament threat. And they are unquestionably on the short list of teams that have the potential to go to the Final Four. But I don’t think it’s because, ‘Oh look, they’re 10-0.’ I think you need to look at the context in everything. What they’ve done so far is prove they are unquestionably a Big Ten contender. They are unquestionably an NCAA Tournament threat. And they are unquestionably on the short list of teams that have the potential to go to the Final Four. “Those three things cannot be denied. They cannot be debated. This team is really good.” The toughest tests remain ahead, starting next Tuesday with a home game against 9-2 Wisconsin. Top contenders Illinois and Iowa are much farther down the road in a back-loaded schedule, but they’re coming. And that’s okay, Boesch pointed out. “We do need to see what they can do against the Wisconsins, the Iowas, the Illinois of the world,” he said. “That is the next step. I think the schedule has really been built well. “But the fact that Michigan has dominated its last two opponents really gives you a lot of confidence.” The Wolverines enjoyed plenty of confidence a year ago, entering a home showdown with the Badgers. Howard’s first Michigan team had won five straight, including a victory at home over Michigan State, along with back-to-back road wins at Rutgers and Purdue. They hit a brick wall against the Badgers.



Juwan Howard's team has plenty of high achievements within reasonable reach this season.