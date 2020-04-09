Shivers of excitement rippled through Crisler Arena, like never before in Michigan basketball. Fans, media, and the college sports world couldn’t get enough. Five freshmen — including three future NBA All-Stars — took the court together, soaring, slamming and shouting their way into the nation’s consciousness. Long-time Michigan watchers shook their heads in disbelief, thinking it was too good to be true. For a handful, it wasn’t so good. Only they couldn’t tell their truth. Not then. Not much now. What’s the point? The blinding glow of the Fab Five left most mesmerized. But a handful were left behind — feeling empty, almost forgotten, and carrying an ache they couldn’t reveal. Eric Riley. Michael Talley. James Voskuil. Rob Pelinka. Sam Mitchell. These were among the Wolverines that might have been spotlighted in the 1991-92 season, had Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson not become the biggest quintet sensation since The Jackson 5. As it played out, the former fivesome fought for scraps, while the Fabs fought their way to the national championship game. “You don’t know, man,” one of the overlooked mused in private conversation, long ago. “You just don’t know. There was a lot of pain.”

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is pointing to a future that sorts itself out, day by day.

The pain is understandable. It’s as old competition itself. Players want to play. Competitors want to compete. If somebody beats you — from another team, and often from your own — the natural response isn’t contentment. The Team, The Team, The Team echoes so resoundingly through Michigan athletics not just because the man who spoke those words, Bo Schembechler, is so revered. It’s because achieving what he preached is so hard to accomplish. One of the featured five, Howard, now runs the show at Crisler. He’s in the enviable — and unenviable — position of having secured enough incoming talent to potentially create more inner upheavals. Bringing in a top-five recruiting class lights a fire of excitement and anticipation. It also can leave some wondering who gets burned. Promising sophomore guard David DeJulius left the program this week. He’s already drawing interest from several programs, after revealing his intention to transfer. DeJulius, a finalist for Michigan’s Mr. Basketball award as a prep performer, didn’t cite any unhappiness with Michigan in signaling his exit. But you don’t leave because you’re thrilled with your situation. DeJulius seemed unsettled almost from the time the initial realities of college basketball set in. He told The Wolverine in an exclusive interview he felt like “a failure” in his first season as part of the program, during John Beilein’s last year as head coach. That might have struck some as puzzling, given that DeJulius played in 25 games and was coming in behind established guards. That’s not how the thinking goes these days. DeJulius admitted his expectations coming in were sky high, in part because those around him built up in his mind what he might do from the very start. When those hopes turned into 3.8 minutes of action per game, he felt devastated.

