TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch (Fort Edition): Howard Stands Ready To Roll

Wolverine Watch (Fort Edition): Howard Stands Ready To Roll
Juwan Howard lead the Wolverines into The Big Dance, the very first time he gets a chance. Some thoughts…
Howard's enjoyed a seriously successful first two seasons at Michigan, even before the NCAA Tournament tips off for his team. He's got a regular-season Big Ten championship and the nation's top recruiting class in his pocket.
But plenty are fretting about what he has to prove, and want to make premature comparisons. Here are some thoughts about all that.
