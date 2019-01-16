Michigan and Michigan State sit atop the Big Ten basketball standings like the kings of the conference right now. While both emperors aren’t close to naked, they’ll need to cover up — and buckle up — in the weeks to come. A 6-0 record doesn’t win the league. It doesn’t even earn a Jim Delany commemorative pin for your travel jacket lapel. It just means you haven’t been hit yet. The Wolverines and Spartans could both get hit like Vincent Smith by an unblocked Jadeveon Clowney in the weeks to come. No clowning. Now, the Wolverines and Spartans are class of the league, along with 5-1 Maryland. They should be battling for the league championship come March, then they face each other twice in 14 days. But they won’t be unscathed at that point. According to former Wolverine and college basketball analyst Tim McCormick, they won’t be close to perfect, even if one of them does win the conference.

“I think the Big Ten champ will probably lose four games,” McCormick offered. “If it’s four, it’s probably a tie. But the Big Ten has so many quality teams.” Eleven Big Ten squads have already posted double-digit wins. It wouldn’t be a shock at this point to see eight or nine of them in the NCAA Tournament. That lends credence to John Beilein’s verbal caution at this point. There’s a long way to go, Beilein stressed, after Michigan’s record-setting 17th straight win to open the season. And he’s right. “Maryland is better than I anticipated,” McCormick said. “Nebraska never loses at home. If Indiana can get healthy, they’re very dangerous. I had Iowa earlier this year, and they have enough offense, in certain games if their defense can click or they play an opponent that just doesn’t shoot well, Iowa [can win]. “There is just really good parity throughout. These are teams where Michigan, going in, should be favored. But if they have an off night, [a loss] will happen. It’s going to happen at some point. I think four losses could be the number.” That sounds high, until one gets a closer look at the schedule. For both the Spartans and Wolverines, there are more potholes than Michigan roads feature amid a different sort of March Madness. The Spartans’ half-dozen conference wins include three over the Big Ten’s “Little Four” at this point — Rutgers (8-8, 1-5), Northwestern (10-7, 1-5) and Penn State (7-10, 0-6). From this point on, MSU has two games remaining against the vulnerable quartet — at Illinois (4-12, 0-5) on Feb. 5 and at home versus Rutgers on Feb. 20. It’s about to get real for the Spartans and their spontaneously combustible head coach.

Tom Izzo won't spare any emotion in trying to drag his team to the top of the Big Ten standings.