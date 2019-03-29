It’s the delicious euphoria and the abject misery of the NCAA Tournament. Win and move on, dreams raging. Lose and go home, aching to the bone marrow.

No second chances. No do-overs. No stirring awake to find it just a bad dream.

The Wolverines will awaken Friday morning, and they’ll be among the forgotten — at least in the madness to come. Their shocking, 63-44 loss to Texas Tech put an ugly end to a strong season.

U-M’s 44 points tied the all-time tournament low for a No. 2 seed. Its 0-for-18 three-point effort was about to set another dubious record, until sophomore walk-on C.J. Baird’s three- point heave with seconds to play prevented the triple donut.

Not that it mattered. The season was over, and the Wolverines were going home. They couldn’t quite believe it happened how it did.

“Like Coach B. said, ‘It’s a bad day to have a bad day,’” noted sophomore forward Isaiah Livers. “Especially on the big stage, and just four games out [from a championship]…