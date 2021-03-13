TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: A Near Miss, And A Huge Loss

Nobody wants to try surviving non-functional Livers in the heat of March Madness. Michigan stands 0-1 in the attempt. Its margin for error the rest of the way? Zero. The No. 1-seed Wolverines suffered an early exit from the Big Ten Tournament Saturday, courtesy of an old, irksome foe. No. 5 seed Ohio State hung on to win, 68-67, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Buckeyes advance to the conference tournament title game, while the Wolverines sequester in their hotel headquarters in Indianapolis, awaiting their next assignment — in the NCAA Tournament — amid a flood of what-ifs. What if senior captain Isaiah Livers hadn’t suffered a stress fracture of his foot, putting him in a boot and rebooting Michigan’s lineup? What if the Wolverines held together just a little more, not falling behind 63-50 with 4:19 to play? And what if grad transfer guard Mike Smith’s last-seconds three-point attempt hit home, rather than sliding cruelly off the rim? Michigan faces too much time to think, but perhaps not enough time to get healthy.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson led a comeback that almost gave his team a miraculous win.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Livers acknowledged after the game, he has already faced a cold, devastating reality. His Michigan career may be over. “That was the instant thought I had,” Livers admitted. “It was a very emotional evening yesterday, for me and my family, my teammates, my brothers. You could just kind of tell. “I can tell by just walking on it right now. That thought did cross my mind. But you never know. This world is full of possibilities. I could be back out there. I don’t want people to write me off yet.” He said he’s going to work hard to rehab, for the Michigan NCAA run he knows is coming. He did not sound convinced that he’ll be a part of it, other than cheering on his teammates, like he did against OSU. The Wolverines almost booked passage to Sunday’s championship game, despite shooting 35.1 percent against the Buckeyes, including 31.6 percent (6-for-19) from three-point range. OSU, paced by a dozen threes, along with furious efforts from Duane Washington Jr. (24 points, six rebounds, four assists) and EJ Liddell (18) points, looked ready to run Michigan off the court in the closing moments. Howard’s crew wasn’t having it. A Liddell hammer-jam that rattled out helped spur a rally almost all the way back. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson’s tip-strip of Liddell and subsequent layup left jaws agape. His strong finish — 15 second-half points, after only six in the first 20 minutes — helped spur the comeback. Senior transfer guard Chaundee Brown Jr. nailed a three with 48 seconds remaining, pulling the Wolverines within one, 68-67. He’d missed his first five attempts, but this comeback looked meant to be… For a fleeting few seconds, that is. Eschewing an entry pass to the 7-1 Dickinson, Smith — Michigan’s first-game tournament hero, with 18 points and 15 assists — couldn’t find the bottom of the net. He wound up 1-for-11 for the game. Michigan winds up watching, waiting, and wincing. “We got exactly what we wanted,” Howard assured, when asked about the final shot. “We got a good look at it.” Dickinson wouldn’t have changed it, he insisted. “It was a high ball screen for Mike,” Dickinson said. “Basically, everybody else was in the corners, or lifted. That’s the play we went with. Everybody was confident in it. If we had the opportunity to go back, I would not be hesitant at all with letting Mike shoot that next one. “We were all confident in Mike. I told him after the game, I’d let him shoot that one again if he had the chance.”



Juwan Howard knows his team faces a tall task with senior captain Isaiah Livers out of the lineup.