No team carrying 28 wins into the NCAA Tournament should be seeking redemption. None.

That’s precisely where Michigan stood going into this grand show, however. They entered The Big Dance aching to stomp on some collaterally damageable feet.

Montana just happened to be in stomping distance.

The Wolverines’ 74-55 win over the Grizzlies in Des Moines served as a balled-up fist, firing out after four full days of clenching. It wasn’t like smacking a Spartan … but any jaw in a storm of fury.

John Beilein’s team spent the first part of its week recovering. It went 28-3 against everyone else, 0-3 versus the team that stole two championships away. Players were angry — with themselves, with each other, with a season of huge successes unadorned by banners.