Michigan didn’t experience its finest moment of a sterling season against Michigan State on a national stage Sunday. Far from it.

But in a college basketball world of shrieking madmen and finger-pointing, blame-shifting, skin-saving tyrants, John Beilein fashioned a moment to remember.

Oh, it didn’t happen on the court at Crisler Center. Out there, his team saw a six-point second-half lead turn into a nine-point deficit in the Wolverines’ 77-70 loss to the Spartans. That’s because Michigan managed all of nine points from the 15:42 mark until 44 seconds remained in the game.

U-M saw MSU reduce the home team’s offense to one-on-several bull rushes to the basket, interspersed with well-guarded three-point launches. Michigan managed all of six assists, set against Michigan State’s 15, in a ball-moving offense that took advantage of everything the Wolverines attempted to do.

No, there was no victory on the court. Michigan’s first loss at Crisler this year sat devastatingly on the home team. It puts Beilein’s crew a game back of the Spartans and Purdue’s Boilermakers in the Big Ten race. With road games still to play at Maryland and Michigan State, that might be checkmate for regular-season championship chances.

It’s the Big Ten, they say. Anything can happen. That’s true, but something just did happen, and it’s not good for the home team.

Beilein certainly didn’t cast aside hope. Perhaps more importantly, he didn’t cast blame on his players. He didn’t cast assistant coaches under the bus. He didn’t moan about injuries, briefly mentioning redshirt junior forward Charles Matthews’ (1-for-8, four points) tweaked ankle but in the same breath pointing out MSU’s much worse physical status.

The Michigan head coach simply stepped up and called it like it was. The Spartans played better on this ill-fated afternoon, rallying behind a performer that offered up 40 minutes of magnificence.

“Michigan State had a tremendous game plan, and they just played better than us,” Beilein said. “They were much better than us in about everything — offense, defense, they got to the foul line more…

“They made us play poorly. Give them all the credit in the world. We’re a pretty good team, but we weren’t the better team today.”