John Beilein wanted to enjoy the moment. After all, his team just destroyed Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, 76-49.

The Wolverines drove Richard Pitino’s team so deep under Chicago’s United Center that the Gophers came out speaking Mandarin.

But Beilein knows as well as anyone, the moments come fast and furious at this time of year. Each big one leads to the next huge one. The next one is massive.

Michigan-Michigan State III, for the championship. Yes, another championship.

The Spartans own it all, so far. A win at Crisler Center. A win for the regular-season Big Ten title at the Breslin Center, after MSU trailed by a dozen in the first half. The right to lay the smack talk down, big and bold. Or, to just say nothing. Smirk, and point at the record.

The Wolverines won their 10th straight Big Ten Tournament game — extending a tourney record — in the semifinals. All anybody wanted to talk about was No. 11.

That’s life at the top, and the Wolverines don’t shy from it.

“I was hoping to play Michigan State,” said sophomore forward Isaiah Livers, who supplied the biggest shovel in burying the Gophers, scoring 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting, 4-for-6 from three-point range.

“They beat us twice this year — on our home court, at their place. They’re a tough team, so we’ve got to come out hitting.”