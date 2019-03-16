Iowa might have been hoping for a cliffhanger, at the very least.

Instead, it got shoved off a cliff.

John Beilein’s crew showed as much mercy as a hawk does a field mouse, crushing the Hawkeyes in the Wolverines’ Big Ten Tournament opener, 74-53.

It was just what Dr. Beilein ordered, following a couple of unnerving losses down the stretch of the regular season. This is tournament time. Michigan’s time.

The Hawkeyes just happened to be in the way.

“It’s tournament time,” assured junior point guard Zavier Simpson. “We owe anybody. Everything’s out the window, everyone’s 0-0, it’s a new beginning. We have an opportunity to present ourselves.”

They presented themselves as the hammer to Iowa’s nail, a stunning turnaround from a 15-point loss at Iowa earlier in the year. They entered the United Center with an interesting perspective, gained during a week of practice leading up to the Chicago sojourn.

“We know the season is going to be over in a few weeks, regardless of the outcome,” sophomore guard Jordan Poole said. “It’s in our minds just to have fun. Have fun playing basketball and being around these guys. When we put that into our minds this past week, it just shows the potential we have.

“There’s so much on the line. You lose and you’re done. We’re out there playing harder than ever, and having fun.”

There aren’t any guarantees here, especially on a neutral — and unfamiliar — court. The No. 2 seed (Purdue) and the No. 5 seed (Maryland) had already packed their bags by the time the Wolverines tipped off against Iowa.

At the start, the Hawkeyes made it clear they weren’t approaching this one in awe of the Big Ten runners-up. And why should they? They handled Michigan more convincingly (74-59) than anyone had all season long.

At the same time, this wasn’t Feb. 1, and this wasn’t Iowa City.

“I couldn’t wait to see Iowa again,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers insisted. “That feeling as we were leaving Iowa City … they stormed the court on us, and we deserved it. We played very bad. It was a good test for us to get back out there and show the world we’re still here.”