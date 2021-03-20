Wolverine Watch: Staying Alive, And Cherishing Every Minute
Michigan strode out of Mackey Arena like one of the few unsullied in a stripped-to-the boxers mud ball fight.
The Wolverines stayed clean, amid Big Ten brethren stained beyond recognition. Their 82-66 romp past Texas Southern left them one of the few and the proud in a conference suddenly smeared with being as overrated as a $5 cup of coffee.
The imaginary train out of Dancetown has been jam-packed. A railway worker called out to Purdue head coach Matt Painter, staring glassy-eyed out an open window.
North Texas? Really?
Shut up, Painter groused.
Ohio State’s Chris Holtmann quietly sobbed, while Middle Tennessee state fans called out: It can happen, dude.
Tom Izzo was seen getting dragged up the aisle, a handful of a Spartan’s jersey in his hand, muttering: Last year we’d have won it all! Easy!
It’s never easy. Big Ten teams proved it early, delivering a timely reminder. It doesn’t matter who, or how. Just win. Put your name on the next line, go back to quarantine, and see who’s next.
Mission accomplished.
