In the nine-car Big Ten pileup, one set of occupants crawled out of the wreckage. Juwan Howard’s Wolverines did indeed survive, and advanced with saltiness for a sweet reward.

Michigan’s frenzied, fiery, and furious 86-78 win over one of the best SEC teams money can buy ushered the Wolverines into the Sweet 16. That’s four straight Sweet 16s for Michigan, but one — and a massive one — for many in this crew.

Howard’s resilient roster rallied back from deficits in both halves against a hugely talented LSU squad. The Tigers committed only three turnovers all game, and came out hot enough to burn down Lucas Oil Stadium.

But everything LSU threw at Michigan, the Wolverines absorbed and fired back harder. Bodies went airborne, crashed to the floor, and collided with every ounce of passion squeezed to the surface by March’s magnificent madness.

“The motto today was, and the words that were shared with the group: ‘Empty the tank! Empty the tank!’ And our guys did that,” Howard assured.