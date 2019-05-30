The tears said more than words could express.

Juwan Howard stood at a podium in Crisler Center, his family beaming and his eyes glistening. He had plenty to say, but he couldn’t say it.

He paused, tried to collect himself, even turned away from the crowd at one point. The tears weren’t subsiding, until released. So Michigan’s new head basketball coach let them flow, demonstrating his love for a place he calls home.

“Tears of joy,” he choked out. “That’s what happens when you’re excited about something so special, that means so much.”

Howard simply soaked up the maize-and-blue lovefest he experienced in his first Crisler press conference since 1994. He acknowledged fellow head coaches, like football’s Jim Harbaugh, softball’s Carol Hutchins, hockey’s Mel Pearson and more.

They were there to support the new man, who bleeds blue beyond the fiercest Michigan fan out there.

He spoke passionately about the only college job he’d consider, setting aside NBA opportunities to do so. He doesn’t have to learn Michigan. He lives and breathes it.

“The Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry … on Saturdays, when it’s time to watch that game, at 12 noon, Eastern time, I put on my Michigan football jersey,” Howard said. “My wife puts on her Michigan sweatshirt. [Sons] Jace and Jett put on their Michigan football jerseys.

“We had a dog that passed away, he [wore] the Michigan football jersey. His name was Blue, a bulldog. We’re all in. We’re Michigan family.”

This introduction wasn’t about nuts and bolts — assistant coaches, strategy, etc. There will be time for all that. It evolved into a cardiology exam, revealing Howard’s heart for Michigan.

The new boss admitted he has a lot to learn — about the War And Peace-like NCAA rulebook, about recruiting particulars, about his players and more. But he vowed to learn quickly, and U-M Athletics Director Warde Manuel wasn’t shy in defending the “risk” many say he took, hiring a man who has never been a head coach.

“If I’m going to take a risk with somebody, you all see why I took the risk,” Manuel said.

“What I wanted to hear is what I heard — I care about them as people first. I want them to be great students, and great athletes. He’s competitive. He wants to win because they want to win.”

Manuel went on to underscore his confidence about Howard regarding an Xs and Os side of which the AD himself disavows a deep knowledge.

“In the last two years, folks, 110 schools have changed basketball coaches,” Manuel continued. “A lot of those people who changed had a great deal of experience. Let him evolve. Let him develop into a head coach of his own.

“That’s what I’m going to do. Support him, answer questions, put people around him and let him evolve … I’m going to gamble with people who love this place the way he does.”

Some wanted to use Michigan’s sudden coaching change as an excuse to bash Manuel, insisting he should have done more to keep John Beilein around. Maybe they thought Beilein was going to coach in Ann Arbor until he was 95.

He wasn’t. He wanted to coach in the NBA. He’d checked out leaving the past two springs, and got the chance to pull the trigger this year. When it arrived, he didn’t look back.