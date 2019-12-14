The third time proved more harm than charm. Senior guard Zavier Simpson’s drive and semi-hook shot banged off the rim, and sophomore forward Brandon Johns’ attempted tip-in refused to fall. The near misses firmed up the final setback — a 71-70 teeth-grinder, dropping Michigan to 8-3.

Michigan’s massive comeback wiped out the first L, and a 10th of a second scrubbed the latter upon review, sending the game to overtime.

They certainly looked like they lost it when Oregon’s Anthony Mathis fired through a three-point bomb as time expired in regulation — ostensibly his seventh triple of the game.

The Wolverines looked like they lost it when they fell behind by 16 in the first half, missing threes, layups and dunk attempts like they were trying to force a full-sized basketball through a Nerf hoop.

Michigan appeared to lose to Oregon several times Saturday, before the zeros on the scoreboard made it official.

There will be plenty of adversity talk, after Juwan Howard’s first Michigan crew absorbed a second straight loss, the first at Crisler Center. But in the long run, the Wolverines probably gained more than they lost.

No doubt, dropping a game there for the taking always stings. Michigan players didn't deny that for a second.

“It stings a lot,” Johns said. “I thought we had it. We all thought we had it. That tip-in was so close.”

The head coach echoed those thoughts.

“It’s going to be a tough week, man,” Howard said. “A really tough week for all of us. Because, you know what? We all care. We care about one another, and we care about the results.

“When you lose two in a row, it’s going to sting, because we’re human … we have Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday to think about two losses, and it’s going to be painful. All our guys in that locker room, they’re hurt right now — and so am I.

But the truth is, December losses don’t do a team in come Selection Sunday, especially when you’ve beaten Creighton, North Carolina and Gonzaga already in the non-conference slate. What teams need when March rolls around involves playmakers stepping forward.

More and more, the Wolverines are finding a couple of those.

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns and sophomore guard David DeJulius are beginning to make their presence felt. Three months from now, those contributions will mean more than a frustrating, pre-Christmas loss on the schedule.

Johns stood a bounce away from making the game-winning tip-in. He took over for senior center Jon Teske in a small-ball lineup down the stretch, delivering eight points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a pair of blocks, including one that brought a capacity crowd to its feet.

The sophomore is gaining major traction, and playing with the swagger of someone who now knows he belongs.

“Brandon gave us some great minutes,” Howard said. “It’s always the next-man-up mentality. Stay ready. If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. That’s how Brandon and all our players approach the game.

“You’ve just got to always know when your name is called. Brandon delivered today.”

Johns himself added, regarding his confidence: “It’s been a recent thing that’s been growing. I really just want to bring energy to the team, when I think we’re lacking. When the energy is rolling, everything else will start rolling for us.”

Johns delivered four offensive rebounds, and admitted he’s looking to clean the glass like a high-rise scaffold worker.

“Offensive rebounds are a huge thing for teams, especially if they want to win,” Johns said. “I focused on that, and really wanted to give our team second chances. It helped us out a little bit.”

“My instincts are naturally to just go to the basket, no matter who’s on me or who’s trying to box me out. I’m going to get to the basket, no matter what. I’m not letting anybody stop me … I’m going to grab the rebound.”

DeJulius proved as big a factor in the Wolverines’ rally back from the huge hole they dug. He wound up scoring 14, with a pair of steals. His plus-six on the floor wound up second only to Johns’ plus-10, and his classmate gave DeJulius a major nod afterward.

“He’s an amazing player,” Johns said. “I love his energy all the time. He just wants us to win, and he wants to win. He’s such a confident player. I really look up to him, and that’s part of what has come up with my confidence. I look at him a lot. He’s a bulldog on the floor.

“No matter what, his confidence is always at the same level. He’s a great player, and he really just wanted to win.”

Freshman Franz Wagner — a third newcomer to major minutes — stole the stats show, scoring 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, 4-for-7 from three-point range. But he credited the sophomore twosome for plenty.

“Energy, competitiveness,” Wagner said of their contribution. “I think we needed that lift off the bench. We started the game off sluggish, and they really picked it up for the whole team. That was huge today.”

The loss? Big enough. Not a single Wolverine went home with a smile. But they did leave knowing they’re building, and not just with the three returning starters from last year.

“Great ball game — 71-70,” Howard interjected. “Nothing to be upset about.”

Strong sentiment, but he’ll find upset triggers, away from the cameras. He’ll also see elements that, in the long run, mean more.



