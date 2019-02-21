Zavier Simpson is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and six assists per game this season.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that junior point guard Zavier Simpson had been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. In fact, he was the only player from the Big Ten to make the list, with the other nine being Duke's Tre Jones and Zion Williamson, Gonzaga's Brandon Clarke, Kansas State's Barry Brown, Kentucky's Ashton Hagans, Tennessee's Grant Williams, Texas Tech's Tariq Owens, Virginia's DeAndre Hunter and Washington's Matisse Thybulle.

Junior @Xaviersimpson3 has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Award presented by Bona!



He is the only player in the Big Ten Conference on the list.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/JRuoEqlx5J — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 21, 2019

Simpson has gained a reputation for being a defensive stalwart during his three years at Michigan, and the statistics back that sentiment up in a big way. The chart below examines the 15 players the Ohio native has primarily guarded in each of Michigan's 15 league games so far this season, and the extent to which he stifled each of them.

The 15 Big Ten Guards who Have Gone up Against Zavier Simpson This Season (in Chronological Order), and the Offensive Numbers They Posted Player (Team) Points (Season Average) Shooting (Percentage) Points Below Season Average Carsen Edwards (Purdue) 19 (23.8) 7-of-21 (33.3%) 4.8 A.J. Turner (Northwestern) 7 (8.3) 2-of-7 (28.5%) 1.3 Rasir Bolton (Penn State) 6 (12.5) 3-of-7 (42.8%) 6.5 Devonte Green (Indiana) 9 (7.7) 4-of-9 (44.4%) — Trent Frazier (Illinois) 13 (14.4) 5-of-10 (50%) 1.4 A.J. Turner (Northwestern) 3 (8.3) 1-of-7 (14.2%) 5.3 Brad Davison (Wisconsin) 8 (11.3) 3-of-6 (50%) 3.3 Dupree McBrayer (Minnesota) 9 (9.4) 3-of-10 (30%) 0.4 Robert Phinisee (Indiana) 6 (6.3) 2-of-12 (16.6%) 0.3 C.J. Jackson (Ohio State) 11 (12.5) 4-of-6 (66.6%) 1.5 Jordan Bohannon (Iowa) 8 (11.5) 2-of-6 (33.3%) 3.5 Geo Baker (Rutgers) 8 (13.2) 1-of-9 (11.1%) 5.2 Brad Davison (Wisconsin) 9 (11.3) 4-of-8 (50%) 2.3 Rasir Bolton (Penn State) 6 (12.5) 3-of-7 (42.8%) 6.5 Anthony Cowan (Maryland) 10 (15.9) 4-of-12 (33.3%) 5.9