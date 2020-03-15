Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson didn't want to see it end this way, hoping for one more postseason run. His career has come to an end due to Coronavirus concerns that have shut down sports across the globe, and on Sunday he said his goodbyes via social media.

He offered this on Facebook:

This has been an amazing four years through out my college career at The University of Michigan. Through all the ups and down, hatred, supporters, non supporters, fans, family and friends & etc... I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be the person I am today, Zavier Simpson.

I am more than hungry that I’ve ever been through my college career on wanting to reach goals I’ve never achieved. With all the madness, craziness that has happened in the past few years. I have managed to stand strong through out it all. I appreciate all my friends & families, the fans who support us, my teammates, the coaching staff I’ve played under and anyone else who has helped. Not just me as a basketball player, but as a person off the court as well. Very appreciative of it all!

I put all my trust in God’s hands and ask that we continue to stay faithful through out the process and help those who are in time of need. Blessed to be apart of the people God has surrounded by these past 4 years at THE University of Michigan.



Forever & Always, Go Blue Xavier Simpson

Simpson finishes his career with 108 victories, the most in U-M history (with fellow senior Jon Teske). He averaged 12.9 points and dished out 236 assists this season in earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.