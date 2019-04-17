With redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews announcing he’ll remain in the NBA draft this afternoon, the futures of freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole are the only fates that now hang in the balance.

While it’s unclear what the duo will decide to do, there seems to be an overwhelmingly positive feeling heading into next year among the players who are still with the team.

That sentiment was on full display this evening at Crisler Center for the program’s season-ending awards banquet, where the year's biggest contributors spoke about next season's outlook and the their immediate futures.

“We’re still going through workouts and lifting with the coaches, but I’ll be finishing up exams soon,” sophomore forward Isaiah Livers explained. “I’ll just be working on my craft this offseason and relaxing with family.

“I’d like to be a better leader on the court [next season], while improving my ball handling skills.”

Junior guard Zavier Simpson also had a list of things he wanted to get better at this offseason, with most of them unsurprisingly surrounding the offensive aspect of his game.

“I want to work on my body — inside and outside — and make sure I’m putting the right things inside of it,” he revealed. “I also want to score the ball more with my jump shot, especially midrange and from deep.”

Each player met with head coach John Beilein individually at year’s end, and undoubtedly discussed areas where each athlete can improve.

Simpson was asked what was all discussed during his sit down with the head man, but wasn’t too interested in sharing.

“That has to stay inside the box,” the junior laughed. “Coach told us specifically to make sure we keep it inside the box.”

Simpson took home the team MVP award at tonight’s banquet, further exemplifying how crucial he was both on and off the court to the team’s success this past year.

Though the offensive numbers didn’t always indicate it, Simpson was the heart and soul of the club not just during games, but also mentally.

“I’d like to show better leadership skills as far as leading by example and vocally,” he revealed. “It’s important next year to win conference championships and some awards for the University. I'm extremely confident [we'll win regardless of what the other guys decide to do], because I'm going to be on the team next year.

“I'm a team player who can get the other guys going. I can also win, and my resume shows that.”

Junior center Jon Teske echoed Simpson’s words as well, realizing the potential next season's club will have.

The junior big man was asked this evening if he considered joining the trio in declaring for the NBA draft as well, and while he answered the question, he was more interested in discussing what he and Simpson want to accomplish in 2019-20 as seniors.

“I thought about it [declaring],” he admitted. “At the end of the day, I wanted to come back to get my degree and get back to the National Championship game.

“[Next year] will be solid. The foundation has been built with guys like Muhammad [-Ali Abdur-Rahkman], Duncan Robinson and Moe Wagner, and we’ll continue to build it.

“We’ve been to three straight Sweet Sixteens, and will continue to win at a high level and have fun doing it.

“With our core group coming back, we’ll be just fine. We also have a young group of guys who are hungry to play, and we’re [the veterans] looking forward to leading them by example.”