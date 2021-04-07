Michigan Wolverines Finalize 2025 Non-Conference Football Schedule
Michigan Wolverines football has added two games to its 2025 non-conference schedule to put the finishing touches on the three out-of-conference games. The Maize and Blue will host New Mexico in the season opener on Aug. 30 and two weeks later play a home game against Central Michigan Sept. 13 at The Big House. Michigan's Sept. 6 game at Oklahoma was already scheduled.
The 2025 season-opener will mark the first meeting between Michigan and New Mexico. The Lobos become the seventh different Mountain West Conference team to square off against the Wolverines in history, with the Maize and Blue owning an 11-3 all-time record against those six programs. Since the conference officially began in 1999, Michigan is 7-3 against Mountain West schools.
After playing on the road at Oklahoma, the Wolverines will host the Chippewas for the fifth time in school history on Sept. 13. Michigan has won the previous four match-ups against CMU, including the most recent one — a 59-9 victory during the 2011 season. All four previous games were held at Michigan Stadium, with the Wolverines dominating the series and outscoring the Chippewas by a 199-33 margin.
Michigan Football's 2025 Non-Conference Schedule
Aug. 30 — New Mexico
Sept. 6 — at Oklahoma
Sept. 13 — Central Michigan
