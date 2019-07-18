News More News
Video: MSU And OSU Players Discuss Michigan, What The Rivalry Means To Them

Austin Fox
Staff Writer
All six of the Michigan State and Ohio State players in attendance at Big Ten Media Days this afternoon were asked specifically about the rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines' football program, and none of them were afraid to share their true thoughts on the matchup.

Several of them talked about what the game means to them, while attempting to put the rivalry in their own words.

The Michigan Wolverines will take on MSU in football on Nov. 16. (AP Images)

Michigan State senior linebacker Joe Bachie

Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive end Kenny Willekes

Michigan State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Raequan Williams

Ohio State fifth-year senior wide receiver K.J. Hill

Ohio State senior safety Jordan Fuller

Ohio State senior defensive end Jonathan Cooper

