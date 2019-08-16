The Michigan Wolverines football team was dealt a blow yesterday when it was announced that redshirt sophomore right tackle Andrew Stueber would be out indefinitely with a significant knee injury. The Connecticut native started the final two games of last year after Juwann Bushell-Beatty went down with injury, and was in a heated competition with redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield to take over as the club's full-time right tackle this season.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program will kick off their season on Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State.

Position coach Ed Warinner had stated numerous times throughout the entire offseason that the competition between Mayfield and Stueber was deadlocked, and that the two were consistently splitting reps 50/50. That was evident in the spring game when, despite the fact that Stueber was the first right tackle to see the field that day, was pulled on the club's second series of the game in favor of Mayfield. It's obviously safe to now assume the redshirt freshman will be the starter at the spot come Aug. 31. While an injury like Stueber's could have potentially crippled Michigan's offensive line in recent years, the Wolverines have finally built enough depth at the position where they can now withstand a blow like this. The projected starting five along the front — fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan, senior left guard Ben Bredeson, junior center Cesar Ruiz, senior right guard Mike Onwenu and Mayfield — should make up not only the best offensive line haul in the entire Big Ten, but also the best we've seen at Michigan since the Lloyd Carr days came to a close. Warinner revealed yesterday on Jon Jansen's podcast that the two-deep has understandably been shuffled a bit in the wake of Stueber's injury (redshirt sophomore Joel Honigford has been moved from guard to tackle), but the second-string unit still appears to be the best the Wolverines have had in more than a decade. Redshirt freshman left tackle Ryan Hayes, redshirt sophomore left guard Chuck Filiaga, redshirt junior center Stephen Spanellis, redshirt junior right guard Andrew Vastardis and Honigford's aforementioned new position of right tackle appear to make up the current two-deep, giving the Wolverines more serviceable backups than they've had in recent memory.

Every Scholarship Offensive Lineman on Michigan's Roster in 2019 (Ordered by Class) Year Name (Position) Height/Weight Fifth-Year Senior Jon Runyan (OT) 6-5, 321 Senior Ben Bredeson (OG) 6-5, 325 Senior Mike Onwenu (OG) 6-3, 350 Redshirt Junior Stephen Spanellis (OC) 6-5, 295 Junior Cesar Ruiz (OC) 6-4, 319 Redshirt Sophomore Chuck Filiaga (OG) 6-6, 341 Redshirt Sophomore Joel Honigford (OT) 6-6, 284 Redshirt Sophomore Andrew Stueber (OT) 6-7, 334 Redshirt Freshman Ryan Hayes (OT) 6-7, 299 Redshirt Freshman Jalen Mayfield (OT) 6-5, 319 Freshman Karsen Barnhart (OT) 6-4, 301 Freshman Zach Carpenter (OC) 6-5, 320 Freshman Trente Jones (OT) 6-4, 294 Freshman Trevor Keegan (OT) 6-6, 316 Freshman Nolan Rumler (OG) 6-3, 321 Freshman Jack Stewart (OT) 6-4, 291