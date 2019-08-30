In addition to the latest gridiron news, there is also plenty of recruiting information inside, most of it involving the elite basketball prospects who will be on campus to check out U-M and first-year head coach Juwan Howard.

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at what we're hearing about the Michigan Wolverines' football team heading into tomorrow's season-opener against Middle Tennessee State.

Starting with football and the opener with Middle Tennessee State ….

Everyone is wondering who the starting running back will be in the opener, obviously, and head coach Jim Harbaugh was non-committal about it Monday, saying, “I haven’t decided yet.” The competition is relatively close and all three backs — senior Tru Wilson, redshirt freshman Christian Turner and freshman Zach Charbonnet — are expected to play.

Only one can get the first carry, however, and from sources close to it, it will probably be Turner. The buzz has been all about Charbonnet, but Turner has quietly had a very nice camp and should be the first back we see.

Charbonnet, though, is the future … make no mistake. One close to it who played with former Michigan running back Anthony Thomas believes Charbonnet will have at least a Thomas-type frosh impact in his first year, if not more (Thomas ran for 529 yards and caught 205 yards in passes his first year), and will develop into the best U-M back Michigan has seen in years.

Charbonnet’s cuts and vision have been on display the last few weeks, and he’s got plenty of speed, too.

Who gets the most carries probably depends on how the first half goes, but there’s a role for all of them. Wilson is the best blocker and has improved a lot as a runner, as well, while redshirt frosh Ben Van Sumeren will have a role as a short yardage back in situations.

****

How much of the offense will we actually see Saturday? Given how polished the offense has looked in practice, generally against the No. 2 defense (they usually don’t go ones vs. ones), they are confident they’re ready to unleash it. A few have said they’re looking to make a statement in this game and really infuse confidence into a unit that already has plenty of it, especially quarterback Shea Patterson.

