{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 30

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"As I type this, the line is minus-34 in favor of the Wolverines. I think the margin of defeat for the Blue Raiders will be around this number. Overall, I think Michigan will bludgeon MT at the line of scrimmage. Michigan is bigger, faster, stronger and better, and I think this will become evident, especially in the second half.”
— GoMiddle.com staff writer Matthew Dossett, on how he envisions Saturday's MTSU/Michigan game going.
Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Middle Tennessee State With a Blue Raider Insider

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Keys to the Game — Middle Tennessee State

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Superlatives: Fall Camp MVP, top Group, More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits

• Jon Heath, BroncosWire: Broncos TE Jake Butt to Have Minor Knee Operation

{{ article.author_name }}