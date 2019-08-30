The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: August 30
Tweets of the day
The day before the day before. #GoBlue 〽️ x @lewisjewelery pic.twitter.com/4HLrBlhstg— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 29, 2019
Don’t you ever think that!! pic.twitter.com/vQY87kPybq— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) August 30, 2019
Michigan Football returns Saturday. Are you ready?https://t.co/pd8FVwphY2 pic.twitter.com/bzRTpCXTmq— Wolverine Sounds (@WolverineSounds) August 29, 2019
McGregor is flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the fact, but my goodness what a tackle. pic.twitter.com/BOZKiGl15s— Nathaniel Bott (@Nathaniel_Bott) August 29, 2019
Next Tuesday night, join U-M alum @Johnubacon at Hill Auditorium for the launch of his latest book, "Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football." https://t.co/EuVQ2qf3RE— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 29, 2019
Better dead than red pic.twitter.com/CIhXMoKmEF— † Wolverine Devotee (@UMichWD) August 30, 2019
August 30, 2019 Happy Birthday Remy Hamilton - https://t.co/mxCxxxXCAD pic.twitter.com/tmn1DXCzjZ— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) August 30, 2019
What exactly does new Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis bring to the table? Here is a hint: #speedinspace. ⬇️https://t.co/GtAMJLOYZc pic.twitter.com/o0gZedRqUr— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 29, 2019
#Michigan football is almost here, and there is little time left to take advantage of @rivals' best offer of the year!— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) August 29, 2019
Sign up now to get 25% off your first year AND $75 in adidas gear by using the code: adidas.https://t.co/42jIFlZgMg pic.twitter.com/hZkg2fv1g3
Can't make it to the Big House but want to watch @UMichFootball with fellow Wolverines? We have game-watch parties across the globe. https://t.co/GhNJlskEwm— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 29, 2019
When you're back on campus & meeting for the 1st time as #Team154 tonight! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HEKkXEV0GK— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) August 29, 2019
Blessed to be Invited and Committed to the Under Armour All American game. #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/a9Lv4w8lmO— #2⃣4⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) August 29, 2019
#TBT to the last time we played at home.— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) August 29, 2019
RT if you're excited for @ChildrenofYost, The Band and hockey season to begin at Yost! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iLZjxo9RBe
End of September...✍🏽🃏 @KotgMedia— Brenden (@BrendenRice) August 29, 2019
In search of tickets or have seats you can't use? Create a listing on our Alumni Ticket Exchange. https://t.co/m2AeOgpyDi— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) August 29, 2019
The wait is almost over.— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) August 29, 2019
The 2019 #xcszn kicks of TOMORROW with the Michigan Open
📍 Hudson Mills Metropark (Dexter)
🕙 10am (men's 5K)
🕙10:30am (women's 5K)
💲 $10 metropark admission fee#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1WnBiwQesv
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Previewing Middle Tennessee State With a Blue Raider Insider
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Keys to the Game — Middle Tennessee State
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Superlatives: Fall Camp MVP, top Group, More
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Under the Lights: Previewing big Games for Michigan Commits
• Jon Heath, BroncosWire: Broncos TE Jake Butt to Have Minor Knee Operation
---
