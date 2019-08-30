"As I type this, the line is minus-34 in favor of the Wolverines. I think the margin of defeat for the Blue Raiders will be around this number. Overall, I think Michigan will bludgeon MT at the line of scrimmage. Michigan is bigger, faster, stronger and better, and I think this will become evident, especially in the second half.”

— GoMiddle.com staff writer Matthew Dossett, on how he envisions Saturday's MTSU/Michigan game going.