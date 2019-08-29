Football season is officially here as high school games kicked off across the country last weekend. Several of Michigan’s commits are set to be back in action this weekend, while a number of other will get their years started. The Wolverine’s EJ Holland is also ready to hit the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of weekend games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail.

Four-star defensive back Makari Paige is committed to Michigan. (Brandon Brown)

The Wolverine On The Road

After a stop in Nashville last weekend, The Wolverine road tour continues with a trip to a familiar place — Michigan. High school football is slated to return to the Detroit metro this weekend, and we will be at four – yes, four — games to check out several commits and top targets. The first game on the docket is Clarkston vs. Southfield as part of the OAA Classic. Clarkston features two of Michigan's top offensive line prospects in four-star guard Rocco Spindler and three-star tackle Garrett Dellinger.

Spindler is perhaps the most versatile player in the trenches for next cycle. While he projects as an interior offensive lineman, Spindler also starts along the defensive line for his high school team, and some schools like him better on that side of the ball. While Dellinger is only a three-star recruit, he is a very important target for Michigan and may be severely under ranked. Both Dellinger and Spindler have visited Michigan and plan to be back on campus this season.

The nightcap of the OAA Classic is set to be a, well, classic as West Bloomfield takes on Oak Park in a battle of two of the top teams in the state. West Bloomfield has a ton of Michigan flavor as it is home to a pair of commits in four-star defensive back Makari Paige and four-star linebacker Cornell Wheeler.

West Bloomfield also features one of Michigan's most important 2021 recruits in four-star running back Donovan Edwards. Michigan may have the early advantage and keeping him at home is a top priority. Rising 2022 do-it-all athlete Michael Williams also holds a Michigan offer. The opposite sideline is highlighted by four-star 2021 Oak Park offensive lineman Rayshaun Benny. He holds more than 20 offers and is very high on Michigan early on. In fact, Benny was just on campus last month for the Big House BBQ.

Saturday will be another jam-packed day for The Wolverine as we will be at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic. The first game of the day will give us a look at one of Michigan's youngest targets in rising 2023 quarterback Dante Moore as his Detroit King team takes on Detroit Catholic Central. Moore is only one of two 2023 recruits with a Michigan offer.

The event's finale is a big one as Cass Tech will face Phillips Academy (Ill.), which is making the trek from the Chicago area. Cass Tech has a trio of 2021 Michigan targets on its roster in four-star offensive lineman Raheem Anderson, three-star linebacker Kobe King and three-star defensive back Kalen King. All three have high interest in the Wolverines.

Highlighting Three Commits

1. DB Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Mich.) As mentioned above, high school football is set to return this weekend, and two of the best in the state are set to clash in West Bloomfield and Oak Park, which is home to four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr. The Oak Park offense will run through Carr, making it an extremely important night for Paige, who will patrol the secondary at safety. He absolutely cannot let Carr get go over the top.

2. WR AJ Henning, Lincoln Way East (Ill.) Henning helped lead his team to a state title as a sophomore but was limited as a junior due to hip surgery. Lincoln Way East fell short of repeating, and you can bet Henning is willing to do whatever it takes as a senior to make sure his squad hoists the trophy. That journey starts this Friday against Stevenson. Henning will lineup all over the field for Lincoln Way East and is expected to be one of the country's most dynamic playmakers.

3. WR Roman Wilson, Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis Perhaps the biggest game featuring a Michigan this weekend is a highly anticipated clash of national powers as St. Louis hosts Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. St. Louis is ranked No. 10 in the country, while Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 15. Expect fireworks in this game. Wilson needs to step up and make big plays if St. Louis is going to make a statement on its home turf.

