Beyond The Box Score: Snap Counts & Player Grades From U-M's Win Over MTSU
We take a closer look at what the box score didn't capture following the Michigan Wolverines' 40-21 win over MTSU in football on Saturday night, thanks to Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against MTSU (17-of-29 for 203 yards with three touchdowns and no picks)
Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:
20+ yards: 2-for-8, 64 yards, 2 TDs
10-19 yards: 4-for-7, 72 yards, 1 TD
0-9 yards: 6-for-8, 49 yards
LOS-behind: 5-for-6, 18 yards
Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 4-for-9, 44 yards
Middle: 12-for-18, 150 yards, 3 TDs
Right: 1-for-2, 9 yards
U-M's Snap Counts on Offense:
|Rank
|Player
|Total Snaps
|
T-1.
|
Redshirt freshman LT Ryan Hayes
|
79
|
T-1.
|
Senior LG Ben Bredeson
|
79
|
T-1.
|
Junior C Cesar Ruiz
|
79
|
T-1.
|
Senior RG Mike Onwenu
|
79
|
T-1.
|
Redshirt freshman RT Jalen Mayfield
|
79
|
6.
|
Sophomore WR Ronnie Bell
|
71
|
7.
|
Senior TE Sean McKeon
|
65
|
8.
|
Senior QB Shea Patterson
|
63
|
9.
|
Redshirt sophomore WR Tarik Black
|
56
|
10.
|
Redshirt junior TE Nick Eubanks
|
51
|
11.
|
Freshman RB Zach Charbonnet
|
40
|
12.
|
Junior WR Nico Collins
|
37
|
13.
|
Freshman WR Mike Sainristil
|
23
|
14.
|
Redshirt freshman RB Christian Turner
|
22
|
15.
|
Redshirt sophomore QB Dylan McCaffrey
|
20
|
16.
|
Freshman WR Cornelius Johnson
|
19
|
17.
|
Redshirt freshman RB Ben VanSumeren
|
12
|
18.
|
Senior RB Tru Wilson
|
9
|
T-19.
|
Freshman LT Karsen Barnhart
|
6
|
T-19.
|
Redshirt sophomore LG Chuck Filiaga
|
6
|
T-19.
|
Redshirt junior C Andrew Vastardis
|
6
|
T-19.
|
Redshirt freshman RG Griffin Korican
|
6
|
T-19.
|
Redshirt sophomore RT Joel Honigford
|
6
|
T-19.
|
Redshirt freshman TE Luke Schoonmaker
|
6
|
T-19.
|
Redshirt freshman QB Joe Milton
|
6
|
26.
|
Freshman TE Erick All
|
5
|
27.
|
Redshirt freshman RB Hassan Haskins
|
3
|
28.
|
Freshman WR Will Sessa
|
2
