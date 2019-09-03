News More News
Beyond The Box Score: Snap Counts & Player Grades From U-M's Win Over MTSU

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
We take a closer look at what the box score didn't capture following the Michigan Wolverines' 40-21 win over MTSU in football on Saturday night, thanks to Rivals.com's partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Michigan Wolverines football senior quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 197 yards in the first half on Saturday night. (Per Kjeldsen)

Shea Patterson's Passing Chart Against MTSU (17-of-29 for 203 yards with three touchdowns and no picks)

Yknzr6iw9syo1piznhsf

Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance:

20+ yards: 2-for-8, 64 yards, 2 TDs

10-19 yards: 4-for-7, 72 yards, 1 TD

0-9 yards: 6-for-8, 49 yards

LOS-behind: 5-for-6, 18 yards

Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 4-for-9, 44 yards

Middle: 12-for-18, 150 yards, 3 TDs

Right: 1-for-2, 9 yards

U-M's Snap Counts on Offense:

Total Offensive Snaps Played
Rank Player Total Snaps

T-1.

Redshirt freshman LT Ryan Hayes

79

T-1.

Senior LG Ben Bredeson

79

T-1.

Junior C Cesar Ruiz

79

T-1.

Senior RG Mike Onwenu

79

T-1.

Redshirt freshman RT Jalen Mayfield

79

6.

Sophomore WR Ronnie Bell

71

7.

Senior TE Sean McKeon

65

8.

Senior QB Shea Patterson

63

9.

Redshirt sophomore WR Tarik Black

56

10.

Redshirt junior TE Nick Eubanks

51

11.

Freshman RB Zach Charbonnet

40

12.

Junior WR Nico Collins

37

13.

Freshman WR Mike Sainristil

23

14.

Redshirt freshman RB Christian Turner

22

15.

Redshirt sophomore QB Dylan McCaffrey

20

16.

Freshman WR Cornelius Johnson

19

17.

Redshirt freshman RB Ben VanSumeren

12

18.

Senior RB Tru Wilson

9

T-19.

Freshman LT Karsen Barnhart

6

T-19.

Redshirt sophomore LG Chuck Filiaga

6

T-19.

Redshirt junior C Andrew Vastardis

6

T-19.

Redshirt freshman RG Griffin Korican

6

T-19.

Redshirt sophomore RT Joel Honigford

6

T-19.

Redshirt freshman TE Luke Schoonmaker

6

T-19.

Redshirt freshman QB Joe Milton

6

26.

Freshman TE Erick All

5

27.

Redshirt freshman RB Hassan Haskins

3

28.

Freshman WR Will Sessa

2
