Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Michigan's 24-21 Victory Over Army
We take a second look back at the Michigan Wolverines' 24-21 double-overtime win over Army this weekend, and examine what worked, what didn't work and how some of the key matchups played out.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Key Moment of the Game:
With Army facing a third-and-11 and trailing 24-21 in double-overtime, senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins dropped back to pass but was quickly pressured by junior defensive end Kwity Paye from his left side.
Paye got a hand on him just as sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp came charging in and forced a fumble, causing the ball to ricochet backward.
Senior linebacker Josh Uche saw it squirt between his legs before a jam-pile on top of it ensued.
Paye emerged from the bottom of the pile with the ball in his hands a few seconds later, sealing U-M's thrilling victory.
Three Things That Worked:
1. Rush Defense
Michigan's rush defense played incredibly well against an Army triple option attack that makes a living off of keeping the ball on the ground. Yes, the Black Knights racked up 200 yards but they came on just 3.3 yards per carry, marking Army's lowest total in a game since December of 2015.
2. Forcing crucial turnovers
The Wolverine defense forced three turnovers on the afternoon, and each of them were vital in leading the club to victory. The final fumble recovery discussed above was obviously the biggest of all, but senior cornerback Lavert Hill's interception at the goal line in the third quarter prevented Army from (likely) taking a 21-7 lead at the time.
3. Zach Charbonnet's workhorse mentality
The freshman running back carried 33 times for 100 yards, and scored all three of U-M's touchdowns on the day. He was the player most often called upon on offense when the team needed a big play or a conversion, evidenced by the coaches' willingness to consistently rely on him around the goal line (all three of his scores came from within three yards).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news