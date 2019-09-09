We take a second look back at the Michigan Wolverines' 24-21 double-overtime win over Army this weekend, and examine what worked, what didn't work and how some of the key matchups played out.

With Army facing a third-and-11 and trailing 24-21 in double-overtime, senior quarterback Kelvin Hopkins dropped back to pass but was quickly pressured by junior defensive end Kwity Paye from his left side.

Paye got a hand on him just as sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp came charging in and forced a fumble, causing the ball to ricochet backward.

Senior linebacker Josh Uche saw it squirt between his legs before a jam-pile on top of it ensued.

Paye emerged from the bottom of the pile with the ball in his hands a few seconds later, sealing U-M's thrilling victory.