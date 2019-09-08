The 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army yesterday has caused the Michigan Wolverines' football team to drop in the national rankings, falling from No. 7 to No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Despite the victory, three teams leapfrogged the Maize and Blue in both polls — Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida.

The Fighting Irish moved up one spot to No. 7 in the AP despite not playing this weekend, while the Tigers jumped from No. 10 to No. 8 after an underwhelming 24-6 victory over Tulane, and the Gators from No. 11 to No. 9 after their 45-0 win over FCS member UT-Martin.

Seven of Michigan's opponents now reside in the AP top 25 — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 13 Penn State, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 18 Michigan State, No. 19 Iowa and No. 21 Maryland.

The Terrapins are the lone new entry of the bunch, joining the list after they destroyed No. 21 Syracuse yesterday, 63-20, and posted 650 yards of offense on it.

In fact, the Big Ten's seven ranked squads are the most of any conference in the nation, narrowly edging out the SEC's six.

Michigan now has a bye week next Saturday before heading to Wisconsin on Sept. 21. The Badgers defeated South Florida, 49-0, in their first game and Central Michigan, 61-0, yesterday, and is the only team in college football not to have allowed a point yet this season.

U-M has not won in Madison since 2001, but has only played there five times during that span (2001, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2017).