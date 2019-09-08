Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts And PFF Grades Vs. Army
Breakind down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the double-overtime win over Army Saturday.
The standout group on the offensive side of the ball was the line, which posted four of the unit's top five grades, including an elite 91.1 mark from right guard Michael Onwenu to lead the way.
On the other side of the ball, both sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and senior safety Josh Metellus posted marks north of 80.0.
A note on PFF grades — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average. The video below explains more about how their grading system works:
Quarterbacks
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
Shea Patterson
|
69 (86.3)
|
60.0
|
T-11th
|
Dylan McCaffrey
|
11 (13.8)
|
47.0
|
19th
RELATED: Notes, Quotes & Observations From U-M's Double OT Win
RELATED: What They're Saying About The Wolverines' Victory
Running Backs
|Player
|Snaps Played (Percentage)
|PFF Grade
|PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense
|
Zach Charbonnet
|
72 (90.0)
|
63.6
|
7th
|
Ben VanSumeren
|
1 (1.3)
|
60.0
|
t-11th
|
Christian Turner
|
8 (10.0)
|
59.7
|
13th
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news