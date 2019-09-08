News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Snap Counts And PFF Grades Vs. Army

Ryan Tice
Breakind down Pro Football Focus' (PFF) snap counts and individual player grades — and where each individual ranked on that side of the ball — from the double-overtime win over Army Saturday.

The standout group on the offensive side of the ball was the line, which posted four of the unit's top five grades, including an elite 91.1 mark from right guard Michael Onwenu to lead the way.

On the other side of the ball, both sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and senior safety Josh Metellus posted marks north of 80.0.

A note on PFF grades — a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average. The video below explains more about how their grading system works:

Quarterbacks

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

Shea Patterson

69 (86.3)

60.0

T-11th

Dylan McCaffrey

11 (13.8)

47.0

19th

Running Backs

Player Snaps Played (Percentage) PFF Grade PFF Grade Rank On U-M Offense

Zach Charbonnet

72 (90.0)

63.6

7th

Ben VanSumeren

1 (1.3)

60.0

t-11th

Christian Turner

8 (10.0)

59.7

13th
