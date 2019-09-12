Turnovers have been a major issue for the Michigan Wolverines' football team through two games so far this season, with their five giveaways currently sitting at 106th in the nation (out of 130 teams). Fumbles, more specifically, have been the primary culprit (the Maize and Blue actually haven't thrown an interception yet).

The Michigan Wolverines' football defensive line is allowing opponents to average three yards per carry so far this season, which ranks 35th in college football. (Per Kjeldsen)

Michigan has lost five fumbles on the year, which is more than any other team in the entire country. What's especially alarming, however, is the fact that the storyline was the complete opposite last year, with the Wolverines' three lost fumbles through 13 games tying for the fewest in all of college football.