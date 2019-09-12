News More News
By The Numbers: How U-M's Defense Has Fared Following Offensive Turnovers

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Turnovers have been a major issue for the Michigan Wolverines' football team through two games so far this season, with their five giveaways currently sitting at 106th in the nation (out of 130 teams).

Fumbles, more specifically, have been the primary culprit (the Maize and Blue actually haven't thrown an interception yet).

The Michigan Wolverines' football defensive line is allowing opponents to average three yards per carry so far this season, which ranks 35th in college football.
Michigan has lost five fumbles on the year, which is more than any other team in the entire country.

What's especially alarming, however, is the fact that the storyline was the complete opposite last year, with the Wolverines' three lost fumbles through 13 games tying for the fewest in all of college football.

U-M's turnovers have unsurprisingly led to opportune scoring chances for both Middle Tennessee State and Army through the first two weeks of the season, and both of those clubs have cashed in on their chances in a big way.

In fact, the Wolverine defense has been lights out this year against opposing offenses on drives that began in normal fashion following a kickoff, but have consistently given up points following its offense's turnovers (largely in part to the giveaways frequently occurring at midfield or even in U-M's own territory).

Michigan's Defense Following the Five Turnovers the Club has Committed This Season
Turnover Opposing Result

Shea Patterson's fumble on the first play against MTSU

TOUCHDOWN (four plays, 42 yards)

Lavert Hill's muffed punt in the second quarter versus MTSU

TOUCHDOWN (eight plays, 33 yards)

Patterson's fumble on U-M's first offensive series against Army

TOUCHDOWN (10 plays, 60 yards)

Patterson's fumble late in the first quarter versus Army

PUNT

Ben VanSumeren's fumble early in the second quarter against Army

TOUCHDOWN (11 plays, 40 yards)
