By The Numbers: How U-M's Defense Has Fared Following Offensive Turnovers
Turnovers have been a major issue for the Michigan Wolverines' football team through two games so far this season, with their five giveaways currently sitting at 106th in the nation (out of 130 teams).
Fumbles, more specifically, have been the primary culprit (the Maize and Blue actually haven't thrown an interception yet).
Michigan has lost five fumbles on the year, which is more than any other team in the entire country.
What's especially alarming, however, is the fact that the storyline was the complete opposite last year, with the Wolverines' three lost fumbles through 13 games tying for the fewest in all of college football.
U-M's turnovers have unsurprisingly led to opportune scoring chances for both Middle Tennessee State and Army through the first two weeks of the season, and both of those clubs have cashed in on their chances in a big way.
In fact, the Wolverine defense has been lights out this year against opposing offenses on drives that began in normal fashion following a kickoff, but have consistently given up points following its offense's turnovers (largely in part to the giveaways frequently occurring at midfield or even in U-M's own territory).
|Turnover
|Opposing Result
|
Shea Patterson's fumble on the first play against MTSU
|
TOUCHDOWN (four plays, 42 yards)
|
Lavert Hill's muffed punt in the second quarter versus MTSU
|
TOUCHDOWN (eight plays, 33 yards)
|
Patterson's fumble on U-M's first offensive series against Army
|
TOUCHDOWN (10 plays, 60 yards)
|
Patterson's fumble late in the first quarter versus Army
|
PUNT
|
Ben VanSumeren's fumble early in the second quarter against Army
|
TOUCHDOWN (11 plays, 40 yards)
