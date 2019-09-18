The duo also touched on which specific areas they've grown as players during their U-M careers.

Michigan Wolverines football senior linebacker Josh Uche and sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell each joined Jon Jansen on this week's 'In the Trenches' podcast to discuss Saturday's mammoth showdown at Wisconsin.

"[Coming into the year], I wanted to become an every down player and contribute more than I did last year, and be the best at my position in the nation.

"I asked Coach [Don] Brown what I had to do to play every down, and he said I had to be more physical. Constantly watching film has helped me boost my game up.

"It was difficult at first [playing different positions] and having to memorize all that stuff took some time, but Coach [Jim] Harbaugh does an excellent job of instilling repetition in us, so it eventually became second nature.

"I'm comfortable now and can even add my own little adjustments, and it has all come full circle.

"First, I make sure I get good position and my eyes have to be on the ball because the cadence can vary. My eyes go straight to the tackle once the ball is snapped, and from there it's all instincts.

"People would look at me just as a speed guy, but it slows people down when I break out the power move, and that's a move I sometimes wait till later in the game to pull out."

Discussing Wisconsin...

"Two years ago, I remember being there and things got difficult in pressure situations, and we didn't handle it the best.

"We were more of a team last year and handled adversity terrific, and it yielded great results.

"We're even more of a team this year and the captains do a great job of keeping everyone together.

"Wisconsin's [offensive line] is big and light on their feet. They don't give up on plays and you have to earn everything against them.

"[Junior running back Jonathan] Taylor does everything and that's why he's up for the Heisman. [Junior quarterback Jack] Coan is doing a good job as a new guy and handling everything well, and is filling in their role very nicely.

"This is where it matters and where it counts, and this is how you become legendary — I'm excited."