Josh Uche On The Start Of Big Ten Play — 'This Is How You Become Legendary'
Michigan Wolverines football senior linebacker Josh Uche and sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell each joined Jon Jansen on this week's 'In the Trenches' podcast to discuss Saturday's mammoth showdown at Wisconsin.
The duo also touched on which specific areas they've grown as players during their U-M careers.
Senior linebacker Josh Uche:
"[Coming into the year], I wanted to become an every down player and contribute more than I did last year, and be the best at my position in the nation.
"I asked Coach [Don] Brown what I had to do to play every down, and he said I had to be more physical. Constantly watching film has helped me boost my game up.
"It was difficult at first [playing different positions] and having to memorize all that stuff took some time, but Coach [Jim] Harbaugh does an excellent job of instilling repetition in us, so it eventually became second nature.
"I'm comfortable now and can even add my own little adjustments, and it has all come full circle.
"First, I make sure I get good position and my eyes have to be on the ball because the cadence can vary. My eyes go straight to the tackle once the ball is snapped, and from there it's all instincts.
"People would look at me just as a speed guy, but it slows people down when I break out the power move, and that's a move I sometimes wait till later in the game to pull out."
Discussing Wisconsin...
"Two years ago, I remember being there and things got difficult in pressure situations, and we didn't handle it the best.
"We were more of a team last year and handled adversity terrific, and it yielded great results.
"We're even more of a team this year and the captains do a great job of keeping everyone together.
"Wisconsin's [offensive line] is big and light on their feet. They don't give up on plays and you have to earn everything against them.
"[Junior running back Jonathan] Taylor does everything and that's why he's up for the Heisman. [Junior quarterback Jack] Coan is doing a good job as a new guy and handling everything well, and is filling in their role very nicely.
"This is where it matters and where it counts, and this is how you become legendary — I'm excited."
Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell
"I've noticed how they're [Wisconsin] flying around to the ball on film. I just watch it and picture myself in that situation and what I would do.
"Coach [Josh] Gattis has brought great coaching techniques and tips, and I've grown a ton as a receiver in the past year.
"The biggest thing [the older wideouts] have helped me with is confidence and believing in me. They have a confidence and a swagger to them.
"I'm comfortable in this offense and enjoying it, and am taking advantage of having a lot of receivers on the field. I'm also more comfortable being a vocal leader and stepping up.
"I hear it's supposed to be loud there [at Camp Randall Stadium], and I've also heard about the Jump Around song they play.
"Trying to tune out everything will be one of the biggest keys, and staying locked in with our guys will be important.
"As receivers, we all have our little spot on the sideline where we communicate with each other and talk about what we're seeing out there and which coverages we're getting."
